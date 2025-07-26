ARK Investment Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713,501 shares of the company's stock after selling 135,149 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Quantum-Si worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $1.93 on Friday. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $354.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.89.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 2,925.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Research analysts expect that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSI. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Monday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,165.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,623,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,223,047.71. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Vieceli sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $35,296.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 842,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,563.46. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,252 shares of company stock worth $87,346. 30.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

