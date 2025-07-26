ARK Investment Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG - Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,787 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 99,638 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pure Storage worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pure Storage's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,260. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pure Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pure Storage wasn't on the list.

While Pure Storage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here