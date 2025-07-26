ARK Investment Management LLC Has $133.36 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,094 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for approximately 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Natera worth $133,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Natera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.12. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -94.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $47,219.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 153,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,375,443.40. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $225,928.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,280.68. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,271 shares of company stock worth $9,075,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.63.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

