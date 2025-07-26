ARK Investment Management LLC Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,910 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $44,056 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 234.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $70,223.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,092.92. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,516 shares in the company, valued at $707,434. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,013 shares of company stock worth $137,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

