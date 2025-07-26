ARK Investment Management LLC Has $23.32 Million Position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,339 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Reddit worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reddit by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 87,554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reddit by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 963,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,477,000 after buying an additional 304,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reddit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,136,288,000 after buying an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reddit by 10.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. Reddit's revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.13.

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,428,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,862,674.42. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,268,937.84. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,809 shares of company stock valued at $61,884,325 over the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

