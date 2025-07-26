ARK Investment Management LLC Has $25.23 Million Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,188,197 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 412,762 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.14% of Personalis worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company's stock.

Personalis Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $6.49 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 98.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

