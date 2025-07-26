ARK Investment Management LLC Has $29.72 Million Holdings in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA - Free Report) by 299.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,308 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 528,147 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Ibotta worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ibotta by 68.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,518 shares of the company's stock worth $44,458,000 after buying an additional 429,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Ibotta by 67.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company's stock worth $44,047,000 after buying an additional 419,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibotta during the first quarter worth about $3,539,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ibotta by 1,608.5% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,727 shares of the company's stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 59,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibotta during the first quarter worth about $1,465,000.

IBTA stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -1.29. Ibotta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Ibotta had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Ibotta declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,247,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,841,308 shares in the company, valued at $134,445,780. This trade represents a 29.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 199,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,608,218.57. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,192,224 shares of company stock valued at $78,652,577. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.60.

Ibotta's mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client's promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

