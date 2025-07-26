ARK Investment Management LLC Has $41.67 Million Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347,382 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,718 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.22% of CareDx worth $41,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,751 shares of the company's stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 771.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.19. CareDx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 308,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,738,358.68. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $465,010.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $591,238.20. This trade represents a 44.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,078 shares of company stock worth $2,419,915. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

