ARK Investment Management LLC Has $45.29 Million Stake in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,519 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 85,761 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Schrodinger worth $45,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schrodinger by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Schrodinger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 83.39%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

