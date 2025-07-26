ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899,347 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 8.11% of 908 Devices worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 908 Devices news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 16,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $120,775.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,992.71. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $49,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 102,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,744.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $233,890 in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MASS

908 Devices Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $266.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business's fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

