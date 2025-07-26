ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 757 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $178,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,359,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $469.65 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $512.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

