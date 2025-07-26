ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,764 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company's stock worth $499,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company's stock worth $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 615,693 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 384,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,537,000 after purchasing an additional 323,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.94.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $147.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is 31.85%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

