ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,138 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,712 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $24,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $9,409,737.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,477,291.19. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,143.70. This trade represents a 84.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,332 shares of company stock worth $106,709,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $198.49 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.92.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

