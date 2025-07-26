ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 812,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings in NU were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,941,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 991,954 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in NU by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 573,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 315,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

