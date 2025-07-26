ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008,480 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.41% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 639.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,532 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company's stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $405.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.27.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arcturus Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arcturus Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here