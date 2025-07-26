ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,058,872 shares of the company's stock after selling 332,331 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Genius Sports worth $40,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GENI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,007 shares of the company's stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 957,559 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $15,553,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company's stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Arete started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

