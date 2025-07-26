ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 18,333 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,240 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 18,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Elbit Systems worth $23,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,102 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $87,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company's stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $452.82 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $428.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.33. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $177.85 and a 12-month high of $476.04.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

