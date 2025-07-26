ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 19,095 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,698 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $43,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,276,000 after acquiring an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $727.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $692.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $300.57 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $701.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. Spotify Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here