ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,031 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $18,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Amgen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,242 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $306.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.70. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $340.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

