ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,160,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $918,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $184.52 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $185.30. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange's dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,119 shares of company stock valued at $40,524,217 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

