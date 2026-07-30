Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,543 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,253 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.62. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. IBM Stock: 3 Reasons Q2 Earnings Weren’t as Bad as Investors Feared

IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. Positive Sentiment: A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Is IBM Quietly Turning QRadar Into the Core of Its AI Security Investment Story?

A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. IBM Study: One in Four Malicious Breaches are AI-Enabled

IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Circle Acquires IBM’s Entire Blockchain Patent Portfolio

IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum.

Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced investigations into potential securities-law violations tied to IBM’s disclosures about new business deals and the IBM Z outlook. These announcements are allegations, not findings, but add headline and litigation risk after the sharp selloff. IBM Securities Fraud Investigation

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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