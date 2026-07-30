Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 13,361 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,161 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Qualcomm were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $9.95 billion , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Qualcomm quarterly earnings report

Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Qualcomm BMW chip supply deal

BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of $2.21 was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected.

Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.25 was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Qualcomm earnings guidance and memory crunch

Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 25% year over year to approximately $2 billion. Weak handset sales, higher costs and declining Apple-related revenue are weighing on short-term earnings sentiment, despite automotive strength. Qualcomm Q3 earnings miss

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $224.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.68 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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