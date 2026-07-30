Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 6,254 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Chevron were worth $32,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,586,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.66. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.49 and a 1 year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.04.

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Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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