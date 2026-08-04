Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 11,797 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,496 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EOG Resources Stock Down 2.0%

EOG Resources stock opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EOG Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.57.

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EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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