ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805,110 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.17% of ARM worth $197,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in ARM by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in ARM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 26,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in ARM by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 23,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ARM by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $346.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.37, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 3.77. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $427.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $228.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARM

In other ARM news, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158 over the last 90 days.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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