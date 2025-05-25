Armis Advisers LLC Takes $12.24 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,936 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $12,237,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Armis Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Gemsstock Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $75,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $474.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

