Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,973 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,419 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.41% of Arrow Electronics worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.2%

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.20. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $237.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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