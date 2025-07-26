Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Reduced by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,500 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 10.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.64% of Arrow Electronics worth $34,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company's stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,725 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,261 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,741,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock worth $1,116,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $127.89 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Bank of America raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

