Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Baring Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $385.73 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.11 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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