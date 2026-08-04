Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 774,392 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) by 1,825.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,805 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 774,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,465,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,428,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,545,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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Key ZoomInfo Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo highlighted a customer case study showing that demand-generation firm DemandCapture was on track to book nearly 1,000 meetings per month, with an organization-wide cancellation rate below 5%. The announcement supports the company’s claims that its platform can generate measurable sales results. DemandCapture Books Nearly 1,000 Meetings a Month with ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo highlighted a customer case study showing that demand-generation firm DemandCapture was on track to book nearly 1,000 meetings per month, with an organization-wide cancellation rate below 5%. The announcement supports the company’s claims that its platform can generate measurable sales results. Positive Sentiment: Another customer example said Apricorn reduced one salesperson’s email-outreach time from roughly two hours to 20 minutes using ZoomInfo’s AI-assisted prospecting tools, saving approximately five hours per week. This provides additional evidence of potential productivity benefits from ZoomInfo’s AI products. How Apricorn Cut Sales Email Outreach from Two Hours to 20 Minutes with ZoomInfo

Another customer example said Apricorn reduced one salesperson’s email-outreach time from roughly two hours to 20 minutes using ZoomInfo’s AI-assisted prospecting tools, saving approximately five hours per week. This provides additional evidence of potential productivity benefits from ZoomInfo’s AI products. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha analysis presents a mixed valuation picture: ZoomInfo may look inexpensive based on earnings, but its enterprise value appears less attractive after considering debt and other obligations. This could limit upside for valuation-focused investors. ZoomInfo: Cheap On Earnings, Expensive On Enterprise Value

A Seeking Alpha analysis presents a mixed valuation picture: ZoomInfo may look inexpensive based on earnings, but its enterprise value appears less attractive after considering debt and other obligations. This could limit upside for valuation-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against ZoomInfo and certain executives. The complaints generally allege that the company made materially false or misleading statements about growth prospects, revenue expectations, customer retention, its legacy software business, and the expansion of its AI products. Investors who acquired shares between November 3, 2025, and May 11, 2026, were reminded that August 24, 2026, is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates potential financial costs, management distraction, and additional uncertainty for GTM shareholders. Robbins LLP ZoomInfo Class Action Notice

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

GTM opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, Director Domenic Maida acquired 27,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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