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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Stanley Black & Decker logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 667,722 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $47,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.43% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is 136.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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