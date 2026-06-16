Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 112,482 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $95,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,461.60. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,944,800. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,896 shares of company stock worth $27,135,121 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.3%

AMAT stock opened at $585.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $431.96 and its 200 day moving average is $355.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $599.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $502.00 target price (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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