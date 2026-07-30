Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,566 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,927 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.57% of Post worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

Post News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: The most recent reported quarter provided a favorable earnings signal: Post Holdings generated adjusted EPS of $1.94, above the $1.73 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 4.7% year over year. The earnings beat may continue to support investor sentiment. Post Holdings financial and earnings information

The most recent reported quarter provided a favorable earnings signal: Post Holdings generated adjusted EPS of $1.94, above the $1.73 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 4.7% year over year. The earnings beat may continue to support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $2.04 billion fell short of the $2.08 billion analyst estimate, indicating that the earnings outperformance was driven more by profitability than by top-line strength.

Revenue of $2.04 billion fell short of the $2.08 billion analyst estimate, indicating that the earnings outperformance was driven more by profitability than by top-line strength. Neutral Sentiment: At approximately 16.4 times earnings, Post Holdings remains valued below many consumer-staples growth companies, which could attract value-oriented buyers. However, its debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38 highlights financial leverage as an ongoing risk.

At approximately 16.4 times earnings, Post Holdings remains valued below many consumer-staples growth companies, which could attract value-oriented buyers. However, its debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38 highlights financial leverage as an ongoing risk. Neutral Sentiment: The stock remains below its 200-day moving average, while trading above its 50-day average. This mixed technical picture suggests improving short-term momentum but no confirmed longer-term breakout.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. This trade represents a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Price Performance

NYSE POST opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Post from $119.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on Post in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on POST

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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