Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,424 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 231,690 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $70,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 449.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $68.91 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

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