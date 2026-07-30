Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 394,114 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 394,114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of Life Time Group worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock worth $362,651,000 after acquiring an additional 143,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,863,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 102.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,033 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $23,506,219.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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