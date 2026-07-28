Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,336 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 97,457 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of Illumina worth $49,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $5,460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,318 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in Illumina by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 348,011 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,638 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,360. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.73. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $199.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

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Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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