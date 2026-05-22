ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,564,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP grew its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 6,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $414.57 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.18 and a 1-year high of $442.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $371.85 and its 200 day moving average is $355.68. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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