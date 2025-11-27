Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Stock Position Reduced by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $46,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 50,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,224,348. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 41,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock worth $10,796,353 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AJG opened at $248.72 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $239.47 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here