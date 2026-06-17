Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 901.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,068 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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