Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,290,452,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after acquiring an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $2,446,429,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

IBM stock opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The business's 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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