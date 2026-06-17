Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 802 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,803.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,561.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,383.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,913.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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