Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672,994 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 657,802 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.6% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.80% of Progressive worth $1,064,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 106.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,600. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,227. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,343 shares of company stock worth $1,470,355 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays set a $247.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.60. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $189.20 and a 52-week high of $267.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

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