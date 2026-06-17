Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 90,846 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $231,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,040. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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