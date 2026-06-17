Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 219,395 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620,256 shares of the company's stock after selling 219,395 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.65% of Citigroup worth $1,355,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:C opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $143.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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