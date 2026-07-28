Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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