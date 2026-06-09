ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in ASML were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,120,394,000 after acquiring an additional 232,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,749.04 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,779.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,499.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,348.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $687.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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