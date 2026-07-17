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ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jag Capital Management increased its ASML stake by 29.6% in the first quarter, buying 4,380 additional shares and bringing its total to 19,161 shares worth about $25.3 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several analysts reiterating buy/overweight views and JPMorgan lifting its price target to $2,400. ASML’s consensus rating is currently Moderate Buy, with an average target of $1,970.33.
  • Recent business updates were positive: ASML beat second-quarter revenue and profit estimates, then raised its 2026 sales and margin outlook again on strong AI chip demand. The company also reported a High-NA EUV milestone with Intel, underscoring its leadership in next-generation lithography.
  • Interested in ASML? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 2.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $25,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on ASML in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,784.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,728.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,498.68.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 54.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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