ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,464 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $83,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,364,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 978,922 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,047,309,000 after acquiring an additional 129,320 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus set a $2,100.00 price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,747.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,731.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,503.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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