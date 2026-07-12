ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stock Holdings Lessened by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co cut its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in ASML were worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ASML by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,120,394,000 after purchasing an additional 232,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,797.32. 1,216,618 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,671. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,705.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,475.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand.

Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Article Title

ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Article Title

One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Negative Sentiment: Recent semiconductor market swings and event-driven selling in Asian chip stocks have added volatility to the group, which can pressure ASML even when its long-term fundamentals remain strong.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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