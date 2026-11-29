Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 910,822 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $109,508,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,995,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,552 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $208,541,000 after acquiring an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,429,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $303.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Top Intel Stories

Investors following INTC have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Article: Intel rises as chip rebound and foundry momentum stay in focus

Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Article: Intel’s foundry gap remains substantial

Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money and remains well behind TSMC, while a major outside customer commitment is still needed to strengthen the turnaround case. Coverage also flags AI-sector selling and questions about whether Intel’s valuation is justified. Article: Intel faces lawsuit and AI selloff as fair-value debate intensifies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $93.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised Intel from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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